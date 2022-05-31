With a teenage block party celebrating the last day of school Thursday, CitySquare in Paris kicked off its summer programming events. The block party featured a slip n’ slide, basketball, video gaming and other activities. The organization also offered teenagers an opportunity to eat snacks and spend time with others who had gotten out of school.
Teens Center Coordinator Alida Tucker created the event for local students.
“At first, I tried to keep it from age 13 to 18, because that’s the age you have to be to go here, but then more kids started coming and seeing other kids, so I was like why not, and then it’s the last day of school, so why not have fun?” Tucker said.
Events such as those hosted by CitySquare are important for kids, keeping them involved in fun and healthy extracurricular activities.
“It keeps them off the streets. They could be outside getting into any type of trouble, you know. It keeps them occupied, and it’s a place to just have fun. They can come be mentored, they can get free food, snacks, watch movies, play video games. It’s just all around a place where they can come and feel free to be themselves. We don’t judge. We don’t do none of that. Just come and live life,” Tucker said.
The Opportunity Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for kids who want to come hang out and have a good time. CitySquare partners with many different organizations and churches in the community to sponsor events and activities. The organization serves children and adults of all ages.
In a four-year continuation, CitySquare will return as a site for Paris ISD’s summer feeding program. Children 18 years old and younger can eat free meals at the facility Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon starting June 1 and running until Aug. 12.
The City of Paris will also offer summer camps for children aged 7 to 10 at the CitySquare facility from June 13 to June 22. CitySquare offers scholarships to those wanting to attend the camps.
Fridays June 17 to July 22 will feature free and fun Fridays with Firefighters, sponsored by the Paris Fire Department.
Senior Bingo, hosted by Visiting Angels, also occurs at the CitySquare facility on the last Thursday of each month at 1 p.m.
The organization will have free meals available on the first, second and fourth Saturdays of each month, hosted by New Salem Baptist Church, Covenant Christian Church and Connections Church. CitySquare is trying to find another church to assist with the third Saturday of each month. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Neighbor Support Center will open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., providing case management and connecting individuals to local resources. It offers free shower and laundry access, as well as a clothes and household items closet. Meals and drinks are served daily, and it is open to the community.
The Teen Center will also be open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. for teenagers, providing free snacks, meals and activities.
Finally, City Square has partnered with Paris Junior College’s Adult Education program to offer free GED classes Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and English as a second language classes Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at its opportunity center.
For more information on CitySquare programs, call Program Director Laura Woodroof at 903-706-2992.
