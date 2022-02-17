The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition will conduct its annual Point-In-Time homeless count on Feb. 24.
The PIT count is a national count of unduplicated sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons on a single day. Locally, the count helps local agencies plan services and programs to address the communities needs, measure progress in decreasing homelessness and identify strengths and gaps in our current social services network.
Coalition president Denise Kornegay is coordinating the unsheltered count, where outreach workers and volunteers who have gone through the training are organized to canvas the county to survey the people who appear to be living in places not meant for human habitation. Volunteers use an app called Counting Us to collect demographic information, identify those who are chronically homeless and submit the results to the Texas Homeless Network.
The Sheltered Count is being led by Shelly Braziel, executive director of the Lamar County Human Resources Council, the agency that manages Horizon House, a transitional housing shelter in Paris.
For information on becoming involved with the local homeless coalition, call Horizon House at 903-783-0353 or the United Way of Lamar County at 903-784-6642.
