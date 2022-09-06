Local musician and pastor Wade White with his Plain Label Band returns to First Christian Church, 780 20th St., Monday for a sold out performance at the third quarter County Dinner Theater. White opened the series five years ago.
Now a minister at Maxey Baptist Church, White performed professionally for many years before the Lord called him into ministerial service roughly 17 years ago. He first became a music director at the Cowboy Church in the Camp before he was called to pastor Maxey Baptist Church.
“Music pulled me into ministry,” White said. “I felt a call back in 2005 when I was stepping down from traveling and playing country music. I didn’t know for sure what was happening, but the Lord knew ahead of time. We just see a small piece of the puzzle while God sees it all.”
White’s music now has a country sound with a gospel message with original songs making up much of his repertoire.
“I’ve been asked to play a little country music Monday night, so I’ll think of some country songs I still remember,” White said. “But most of what I’ll do will be what I call country gospel music.”
Funds from the concert will go to local Boy Scouts, the Downtown Food Pantry’s annual Thanksgiving stuffing drive and the Curtis Grimes Bible ministry, according to church leader and dinner theater organizer Ronnie Nutt.
Scholl Bros. Bar-B-Que will begin meal service at 6:30 p.m with service provided by Boy Scout Troop 2.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.