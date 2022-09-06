wade white web.JPG

Local musician and pastor Wade White with his Plain Label Band returns to First Christian Church, 780 20th St., Monday for a sold out performance at the third quarter County Dinner Theater. White opened the series five years ago.

Now a minister at Maxey Baptist Church, White performed professionally for many years before the Lord called him into ministerial service roughly 17 years ago. He first became a music director at the Cowboy Church in the Camp before he was called to pastor Maxey Baptist Church.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.