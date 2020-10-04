BONHAM — Five of 108 cases presented recently to the Fannin County Grand Jury were passed for further information. District Attorney Richard Glaser reports 103 indictments, including assault, drug possession, child endangerment and financial card abuse.
The Grand Jury has returned 461 true bills of indictment so far in 2020. Glaser notes an indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt.
The indictments include:
Ethan Quincy Adams, 23, of Hugo, Okla.: Possession of a controlled substance.
Montez Anderson, 34, of Bonham: Possession of a prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility — enhanced.
Brian Lee Angell II, 31, of Bonham: Theft of property.
James Eddie Bailey, 55, of Bonham: Possession of a prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility — enhanced.
David Alan Barrett, 62, of Dallas: Manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance — enhanced. (x2).
Brandon Ray Bates, 31, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance (x2).
Jonathan Briley, 26, of Savoy: Evading arrest detention with a vehicle — enhanced.
Joe David Brown, 60, of Bonham: Criminal mischief.
Preston Earl Bruner, 46, of Ivanhoe: Theft of property with two or more previous convictions.
Misty Dawn Burkhart, 40, of Muenster: DWI with a child under 15 years of age; abandon or endanger child criminal negligence (x3).
Alexius Shree Butner, 20, of Bonham: Theft of firearm.
Rachael Renee Carter, 32, of Emory: Possession of a controlled substance (x2).
George Edward Carver, 43, of Bonham: Unlawful carrying of a weapon on alcohol premises; possession of a controlled substance.
Bailey Tristan Cleere, 18, of Bonham: Burglary of habitation.
Anna Crystal Collins, 49, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance.
Richard Earl Corsey, 55, Possession of a controlled substance.
Eddie Lynn Cox, 37, of Leonard: Possession of a controlled substance.
Pamela Crunk, 38, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Ty Culley, 24, of Denton: Abandon or endanger child criminal negligence; evading arrest detention with vehicle.
Gregory Lynn R. Dady, 39, of Alvarado: Burglary of a building — enhanced (x2); possession of a controlled substance.
Cathay Marie Donaho, 30, of Bonham: Evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Amy Dawn Dotson, 38, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair — enhanced.
Kevin Randolph Dove, 53, of Savoy: Possession of a controlled substance.
Michael David Drennan, 36, of Wills Point: Possession of a controlled substance.
Wayne Ray Fields, 65, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Dennis DeWayne Finney, 41, of Honey Grove: Burglary of a habitation.
Brandon Leon Frazier, 28, of Bailey: Possession of a controlled substance.
Ernest Earl Frazier, 56, of Telephone: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anthony Deal Geer, 20, of Bonham: Sexual assault of a child.
Gracie Jean Granstaff, 23, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance.
Kristina Hallman, 34, of Bonham: Abandon or endanger child criminal negligence.
Lauren Marie Hopfenspirger, 32, of Leonard: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault family/house member impede breating/circulation.
Miranda Hopson, 26, of Texarkana: Prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
Jason David Hnter, 41, of Bonham: Assault family/house member by impeding breathing/circulation — previous IAT.
Cashonda Denise Jones, 36, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Kyle Wayne Kelsey, 45, of Sherman: Superseding indictment — theft of property with two or more previous convictions.
Charles Victor King, 50, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (x2).
Chilton R. Lee-Thompson, 33, of Greenville: Credit card or debit card abuse (x2).
David Longoria, 19, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Longoria, 22, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance.
Bonnie Katherine Lowry, 36, of McKinney: Possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Jo Malone, 38, of Honey Grove: Abandon or endanger child criminal negligence.
Ronnie L. Maples, 51, of Bonham: Sex offenders duty to register life/annually — enhanced.
Matthew W. Martin, 33, of Gober: Injury child/elderly/disable with intent of bodily injury — enhanced; burglary of a habitation — enhanced.
Kyla Marie Medcalf, 29, of Sherman: Injury child/elderly/disable with intent of bodily injury.
Patti Jean Mistler, 63, of Bonham: Possession of marijuana; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance.
Randi Lynne Moreland, 35, of Honey Grove: Prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
Ian Blake Nelms, 19, of Honey Grove: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Ashley Marie Newlin, 33, of Sand Springs: Possession of a controlled substance (x3).
Dennis Patrick Nyland, 69, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Amy Nicole Otis, 36, of Savoy: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance.
Stacy D. Potter, 41, of Bonham: Fraud use/possession of identifying information items; credit card or debit card abuse elderly; forgery of a financial instrument.
Crispin Joshua Prosser, 36, of Little Elm: Assault of family/house member impeding breathing/circulation.
Isaiah Anthony Ramirez, 24, of Sherman: Burglary of a habitation.
Antonio Rodriguez, 41, of Bonham: Delivery of marijuana.
Loyd Marvin Rolen, 7, of Sherman: Theft of property.
Wanda Price Rolen, 72, of Sherman: Theft of property.
John Michael Rowe, 60, of Ravenna: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Kimberley Rowley, 59, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana.
Terry Stephen Sass, 43, of Celeste: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
John Ray Snow Jr., 42, of Trenton: Possession of a controlled substance.
Kendra Lesha Stevens, 34, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (x2).
Corey Lynn Stevenson, 31, of Durant, Okla: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Rodney Dean Stokes, 55, of Wolfe City: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Michael Wayne Stroud, 44, of Bonham: DWI with a child under 15 years of age.
Savannah Taylor, 24, of Bonham: Assault of a public servant (x2).
Chad Dewell Thomas, 36, of Ladonia: Possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Richard Thomison, 19, of Bonham: Burglary of a habitation.
Danny Curtis Watson, 51, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Anthony Connor Watts, 19, of Lindale: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of property.
Robert Andrew Weatherby, 59, of Ivanhoe: DWI third or more.
Calvin Eugene Whitson, 35, of Bonham: Forgery of a financial instrument elderly — enhanced.
Floyd David Williams, 26, of Quinlan: Possession of a controlled substance; prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Chance Eugene Wright II, 24, unknown: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
