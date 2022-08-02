DETROIT — Detroit United Group’s name says it all.
“We are trying to bring the community together by hosting events,” said Samantha Snodgrass, the group’s president. “We are just trying to build community spirit.
“It was just a few people three years ago when we wanted to do fireworks. We had never had fireworks before. We used our own money.”
They did take donations that first year because they wanted to make it an annual July 4 weekend event. They even got a few sponsors for their third fireworks show earlier this year.”
The most recent July 4 holiday celebration was a weekend affair with not only a big fireworks show, but a concert, parade and barbecue cookoff, too.
A team with a name one has to be careful with was the big winner in the cookoff. The Fuster Clucks won best beef, best side and best theme at the first cookoff. Other winners in the cookoff were best pork, CJ’s Cafe; best chicken, TNT; and best dessert, Lone Star.
Snodgrass said the cookoff will return next year as it was a big hit with attendees to the holiday celebration.
The parade was also something holiday revelers enjoyed, evidenced by the kids as they gathered candy thrown by the parade riders.
One of the parade winners that drew cheers from the crowd was a customized 1955 Chevy that the owner, Corky Whitley, said was originally a dune racer in California.
Detroit United came into being at about the time the Lions Club was disbanding, she said.
“They had been doing the parade, and a small group of us decided we would keep it and do it the way we wanted,” she said.
“We have a core group of about 20 people that I know I can count on to do something for us,” Snodgrass said.
She noted that anyone who wants to help out with events is welcome to join Detroit United as they plan Fourth of July weekend events, Halloween happenings and the Christmas celebration.
“It takes a village to do all these things,” she said.
Right now the group is working on the Halloween events for October.
“We are holding meetings now,” she said of the group’s board which also includes Vice President Jodi Price, Secretary Brittany Duley and Treasurer Josh Daigle.
The group is currently gathering vendors for the Halloween celebration that will have vehicles lined along Front Street handing out candy to eager trick or treaters Oct. 29.
“Sometimes we invite vendors to our events in order to help the community,” Snodgrass said.
Past vendors have included both school organizations and community members selling goods to the public, she noted.
While the Halloween event is a big one, the group also plans for more community fun over the Christmas holidays with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and a cake walk fundraiser for the group in the Tabernacle.
“All the money we raise for the group goes into our events,” she said.
Community members who would like to get involved with the group can get information on helping in the events by going to www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100074289048217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.