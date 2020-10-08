Republicans in Lamar County and Hugo, Oklahoma, will be parading for President Donald Trump on Saturday with the Paris group heading to Hugo and the Hugo group heading to Paris.
Robert Black, president of the Association of Lamar County Republicans, said more than 2,000 people have pledged to attend, including off-road vehicles, semi-trucks and more.
“It’s not going to be your typical, downtown-around-the-square parade,” Black said. “We’ve got people coming from Houston and Arkansas.”
The group has even hired an airplane to fly around the parade for two hours towing a Trump banner.
“We got a lot of donations to cover it,” Black said, adding the plane was from a company out of Central Texas.
The parade attendees will gather at 7 a.m. Saturday morning at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, he said, with all semi-trucks to park along the exit for Highway 271 North from the loop.
The group will say the Pledge of Allegiance beforehand, sing the national anthem and pray, Black said.
The parade will leave at 9 a.m. sharp, exiting the fairgrounds on Hickory Street, then turning north onto Fitzhugh Avenue. The parade will follow Fitzhugh under the Loop 286 overpass near the hospital and then take the frontage road to Highway 271. The semis are supposed to join at the end of the line, he said. From there, the group will travel about 40 mph to the clover exit in Hugo, turn around and come back.
“There are some at that clover that will keep going all the way to Durant, then to Sherman and then back to Paris,” Black said.
But when they get to the Red River, with coordination from the Hugo parade, he said they planned on both groups crossing the bridge at the same time.
For information, contact Black at 903-905-0679.
