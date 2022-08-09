RENO — The Reno City Council approved two platting requests, heard the final update from Hayter Engineering regarding the Standpipe Project and set workshop dates to draft the 2023 city budget at its meeting Monday night at City Hall.
No one spoke for the requests in a public forum, one being a preliminary plat on 225 Airport Road and another final plat at 4830 Smallwood Road. Following recommendations from both Hayter Engineering and the Parks and Zoning Committee, the council approved the requests. The council also accepted the proposed budget for the Reno Crime Control and Prevention district for the upcoming year.
Mike Tibbets, a project manager for Hayter Engineering, gave his final update regarding standpipe repair work. The councilors, who have worked with the project for well over a year, awarded the contractors the final payment of $34,550. The amount had initially been withheld from the sum, awaiting completed paperwork, which was then turned into Hayter Engineering. The standpipe was put into effective operation June 13, the date to be used for determining the one-year warranty eligibility.
Beyond the standpipe, the council approved an approximately $7,000 bid for a new air conditioning unit from Chill Masters for the council chambers. Consistent with heat recommendations, the council also acted to give the fire chief authority to declare and enforce burn bans without waiting until the next council session.
“I don’t remember us ever unilaterally doing it without the county being under one. We don’t have as big of an issue as the rest of the county does simply because of the demographics inside our city limits, but just for easy enforcement and the fact that the rest of the county is on one, and we’re in a pretty significant drought right now,” Fire Chief Chad Graves said.
The council heard proposed specifications for asphalt streets and approved resolution No. 134.19, an annual review of the City of Reno’s Investment Policy.
Mike Anderson was honored with a monthly citizen recognition for making a local pond on his property open for community use and maintaining it regularly.
Budget workshops will take place Tuesday nights at 5:30 p.m. starting August 16. The council does not plan to raise taxes in the upcoming year, citing rising property taxes throughout the county as strenuous enough for taxpayers.
City Secretary Tricia Smith also reminded the councilors of a Poverty Task Force meeting Friday at noon in Paris Regional Medical Center’s Lewis Hall. Hosted by the United Way of Lamar County, the gathering will discuss predatory payday loan companies and seek to create actionable steps to make such business operations illegal in the local community. She asked all councilors who could make it to consider attending.
Evaluations for city employees and a litigation claim of David Jernigan vs. the City of Reno were discussed in executive session.
