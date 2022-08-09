Reno City Hall stock
Trent Reed / The Paris News

RENO — The Reno City Council approved two platting requests, heard the final update from Hayter Engineering regarding the Standpipe Project and set workshop dates to draft the 2023 city budget at its meeting Monday night at City Hall.

No one spoke for the requests in a public forum, one being a preliminary plat on 225 Airport Road and another final plat at 4830 Smallwood Road. Following recommendations from both Hayter Engineering and the Parks and Zoning Committee, the council approved the requests. The council also accepted the proposed budget for the Reno Crime Control and Prevention district for the upcoming year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.