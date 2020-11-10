The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Monday reported three more Covid-19 related deaths, including a 66-year-old man and two women ages 72 and 79.
The district also reported 92 new Covid-19 cases ranging in age from 6 to 96. That brings the total number of cases since testing began in March tp 2,204. Of those, 1,893 cases are considered recovered. There have been 48 related deaths, according to the district.
