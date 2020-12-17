The Region D Water planning group met Wednesday afternoon to review and approve a new political subdivision, voting to replace Northeast Texas Municipal Water District with the Riverbend Water Resources District.
“They are the only ones that applied,” said the group’s secretary, Rolin McFee.
The Riverbend district’s head, Kyle Dooley, will be the first new administrator for the planning group since the first water planning cycle over 20 years ago, replacing Walt Sears. Sears, who said at the October meeting he planned to retire sometime within the next five years, recommended Dooley and Riverbend at the time.
“They will be as large or larger than the district I work for,” he said. “It is foreseeable that Kyle could be there for the next cycle and then some.”
Riverbend recently received $200 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Wright Patman Lake.
Texas Water Development Board member Kathleen Jackson was on the telephone for the meeting and thanked Sears for all of his work over the past 20 years.
“Thank you for your leadership and engagement over the last cycle and over the years,” she said, pointing out that Sears was not only a big influence in Northeast Texas, but across the state as well, championing good data and statistics for future water planning. “We are continually grateful for his energy, engagement and talent. … It’s going to make sure that our children and children’s children will have the water they need.”
At the recommendation of Sears, the board also authorized the new political subdivision to provide public notice to the water development board and submit a grant application for initial funding of the sixth and next water planning cycle, which will kick off in the spring.
Sears thanked everyone for their kind words as well.
“I do want to say it has been my pleasure,” he said, and noted that he was available for any and all help Dooley and the rest of the staff at Riverbend might need.
