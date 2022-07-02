Paris City Council made its annual appointments to the city’s board and commissions at its regular meeting last week with several vacancies yet to be filled, according to information provided by City Clerk Janice Ellis.
“We still have vacancies on three boards,” Ellis said., “There is one vacancy on the Airport Board for a non-pilot, one vacancy on the Traffic Commission and three vacancies on the Board of Adjustment.”
Those interested in joining one of these boards should contact Ellis at 903-784-9248 or email at jellis@paristexas.gov.
At the Monday night meeting, the council returned both Erik Roddy and Stephen Terrell to the Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors while reappointing Clifton Fendley to the Planning & Zoning Commission and naming Chance Abbott to the seven member board.
Pilots Jeffrey Nichols and Scott Jackson were appointed to the Airport Board with a vacancy remaining for a civilian member. Betsy Mills and Byron Myrick were reappointed to the Band Commission.
Michael Folmar will join the Building & Standards Commission along with Andra “Kim” Walker, Reeves Hayter, Richardson Thompson and Christ Fitzgerald, who were reappointed.
Jennifer Long, Matt Coyle, Ryan Matthews and Linda Vandiver all received reappointments to the Historic Preservation Commission while Jenny Wilson and Terry “TK” Haynes received reappointments to the Housing Authority and Dewayne Dangerfield received a new appointment.
Kari Daniel was reappointed to the Main Street Advisory Board and Tracy Doughterty and Chad Lindsey were appointed. John Darst was reappointed and Eric Guillot was appointed to the Traffic Commission while Amy Watson was appointed and Melanie Loughmiller was reappointed to the Library Advisory Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.