Paris City Council reappointed Thomas E. Hunt III as municipal judge and Don Biard as his associate at a Monday meeting that also saw the appointment of volunteers to serve on several boards and commissions.
The council named Ruth Ann Alsobrook and Larry Walker to the Board of Adjustment, and named Sequoia Bruce and David Hamilton alternates. Councilors named Wendell Moore and Sandi Kear to the Traffic Commission, and Mayor Paula Portugal appointed Steve Smith to serve on the Paris Housing Authority. Councilors also named Ken Kohl as the city’s nominee for the Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors.
As a consent agenda item, the council awarded services agreements to nonprofit agencies. Those agencies include CASA for Kids in the amount of $7,500, Children’s Advocacy Center, $9,375, CitySquare Paris, $11,250, East Texas Council on Alcohol and Drug Addiction, $3,375, Keep Paris Beautiful, $3,750, Lamar County Human Resources, $11,250, Lamar County Humane Association, $11,250, Paris Optimist Club, $7,500, SAFE-T, $6,000, The Salvation Army, $11,250, United Way of Lamar County, $11,250 and Weald Workers of Lamar County, $11,250.
As housekeeping measures, the council approved the transfer of funds from unencumbered appropriation balances to over-extended accounts for fiscal year 2020-21, and passed a resolution to increase retirement system contributions from 6% to 7% as budgeted for fiscal year 2021-22.
The council also amended civil service ordinances to reflect seniority and assignment pay changes in the recently passed 2021-22 budget as required by state statute.
In other action, the council awarded solid waste collection permits to Sanitation Solutions, Dumpster Drop, Countryside Disposal, JOTS Rentals, Big R’s Roll Off Service and Turn Key Dumpster Rental. The council postponed a builder’s forum scheduled Oct. 12 due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases in the community. After a public hearing, the council approved a zoning change from agricultural to commercial with a specific use permit for auto fuel sales at the corner of South Church Street and the off-ramp of SE Loop 286.
After an hour-long executive session during which councilors evaluated the municipal judge and met with the city attorney on non-disclosed matters, the council took no action except for the reappointment of the municipal judge.
