POWDERLY — The Dairy Queen, 9967 Highway 271 N., recently received a PRIDE, or Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence, Award from the Dairy Queen system for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety.
“We feel honored to have received such a prestigious award,” manager Vicki Foster said. “We work hard to keep our restaurant at a high level of cleanliness to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our customers.
The award is given out to those stores that demonstrate PRIDE by maintaining the Dairy Queen system’s standard of cleanliness and food safety. This is the 11th year for the award, and every restaurant that meets standards will receive the award, which is delivered shortly after the time of an unannounced PRIDE assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.