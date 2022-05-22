Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a three part series.
“I used to not give hugs and kisses cuz I just didn’t have a good life.” The famed words of a former CASA child are taped prominently on CASA for Kids Executive Director Sharon Eubanks’ door. A constant reminder, the words reflect the difficult reasons behind CASA’s influential work in the community.
Domestic violence and child abuse are prominent issues locally, SAFE-T Crisis Center Housing Coordinator Charity Jeffery said. In 2020, 228 people were killed by an intimate partner in Texas with victims aged anywhere from 14-90 years old, the Texas Council on Family Violence reported. Further, 199 children died of abuse or neglect in the state of Texas last year alone.
However, even those who don’t die from violence experienced at home can suffer long term consequences. The traumatizing effects of abuse — especially on children — can cause serious adversity and hardship, Eubanks said.
“They’re like 90% more likely to fail in school, to drop out, delinquency, do drugs. It just really affects them from the time the abuse takes place,” she added. Many children become suicidal and never make it to their adult years.
Abuse, neglect and other forms of trauma can be directly connected to personalities, addictions and other psychological behaviors. It can also indicate whether a person will be unemployed, have a low-paying job or experience preventable chronic health conditions such as heart disease.
“Most of these kids have been traumatized. Some of them have been traumatized from a very young age until now. And the longer they’re in that trauma, the harder it is for them to recover from it,” Eubanks said.
Adult victims of domestic violence say day-to-day life is difficult. Whether they are still in the abusive situation or have escaped it, survivors need to persevere.
“Day-to-day life is a struggle for them. It’s a struggle because they have to pretty much start over. I think the hardest part is having to leave and start over. A lot of times, they become so comfortable and accustomed to the situations that they’ve been in, and there’s also a lot of fear that goes along with the domestic violence victims. There’s fear of the unknown, of where they’re going to get help. It’s just a struggle,” Jeffery said.
Abuse can range from the physical to the emotional, each displaying different but impactful signs. Those who experience psychological or mental abuse are often withdrawn or defensive, Jeffery said. Children, especially those in situations where two parents fight with one another often, shut down and become frightened. They do not like to be by themselves, and they often feel isolated and torn between their two parents.
However, organizations exist to help those impacted by domestic violence and child abuse. SAFE-T aids domestic abuse victims in escape and recovery from dangerous situations. Its Mount. Pleasant location offers an emergency shelter and 24/7 hotline for those in trouble. It also provides counseling and other outreach services, helping rehabilitate victims for a return to a safe and constructive environment.
“This has been a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of something that’s so positive within the community to be able to help people escape and find peace and comfort and provide services that will help them start over and help them get back out into the community,” Jeffery said.
For helping survivors of child abuse, CASA is always an option. Each child is assigned to one volunteer caseworker to advocate the child’s perspective in the court system. It helps the involved parties come to the best conclusion for the child’s wellbeing. For the judge, a CASA advocate often functions as his eyes and ears, Eubanks said.
CASA already has 20 regular volunteers, a number it wants to double. Volunteers have to be at least 21 years old, pass background checks and take a 40-hour training course. Those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can visit the website at www.pariscasaforkids.org. SAFE-T is also in need of volunteers, and those who want to help can visit www.safe-tagency.com to apply.
