PITTSBURG — Well over 50 people sat in the audience of Wednesday’s Region D water planning meeting to protest the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir.
“My roots are here, and I do not wish to give up my heritage and the rights of my homestead,” Dickey Dolby told the Region D board during the public comment portion of the meeting.
He told them his family had been on the land in Red River County since before the Texas war for independence from Mexico, with his family’s original log cabin still on the property with a Texas Historical Commission designation on it.
The bulk of Region D’s water planning meeting came from the public comment portion of the agenda, with several people getting up to speak out against the controversial reservoir, which is already in the state water plan for 2050 to provide future water to the Dallas metroplex.
Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom was the first to address the board, thanking them for their work and telling them he personally opposed the reservoir as well, though it wouldn’t affect his city as much as others in the area. He compared the lake to having a neighbor with a swimming pool.
“The great thing about having a swimming pool in your neighbor’s yard is that you don’t have to deal with it, right?” Ransom said. “... We’re holding the landowners hostage by designating their property as a future reservoir site. If I know that it’s a designated reservoir site — they may or may not build the reservoir — who wants to buy that piece of property? I find private property rights are pretty doggone important in Texas.”
Janice Bezanson with the Preserve Northeast Texas, Stop Marvin Nichols Group, also spoke, listing some key water programs Region C — the Dallas metroplex — could institute instead.
“The entities in Region C that want to build this keep saying ‘oh, conservation isn’t enough,’” Bezanson said. “Well, I did a calculation, and it turns out that if the Region C people were to get their water use down to the level other cities have to, around 120 gallons per person per day, then they already have enough water to meet the population needs, the projected population of 2070.”
She said they could also use water from Lake Texoma, noting that most of the water in the lake is allocated for flood storage.
“If you bring that up, they say, ‘oh, that would take an act of Congress,’ well, let’s go get an act of Congress,” Bezanson said. “If the Congress members from Region D and Region C areas work together, it could be passed.”
One of the best ways to fight the proposed reservoir, she added, would be to counter with other possible sources and strategies for water management Region C could use.
Former Region D board member and Paris resident David Nabors also spoke, adding that by the Texas Constitution and Texas water law, Region C didn’t have a reason for the reservoir, yet.
“Texas says you cannot build a reservoir until you fully utilize all the reservoirs you already hold … and we need to enforce this,” Nabors said. “I’ve been in this fight since 2000 and intend to stick to it as long as I am able.”
He added that when it comes to state water planning, the state water board almost always deferred to the wants of Region C over other areas, and it has to stop.
This is part 1 of the Region D meeting. Part 2 will be published on Sunday.
