“That’s America right there,” State Sen. Pat Fallon announced with a booming voice, pointing toward an imposing American flag and a lifesize cutout of President Donald Trump.
Fallon, the Republican state senator for District 30, visited the Association of Lamar County Republicans’ headquarters Thursday to deliver a speech encouraging Paris residents to get out and vote in the November general election. Also the current Republican nominee for the Fourth Congressional District, which includes Lamar County, Fallon was making the rounds, visiting Paris and Bonham to speak with like-minded voters.
“I was really looking forward to tonight because I knew that this would be a room full of people that believe in things greater than themselves, that God is greater, this country's greater, friends, community, families are greater than they are,” Fallon said.
Fallon has been involved in politics for years, starting his journey running for Frisco City Council in 2009. Inspired to run after the election of President Barack Obama, Fallon told attendees he wanted to start small and bring conservative values to the local political scene — something he encouraged them to do as well.
In an effort to inspire the crowd about the power of voter turnout and conservative values of low taxes and government spending, Fallon recounted his efforts on the council to rally Frisco residents to vote to revoke a bond authorization for a pricey arts center.
“There's always some pet project, (liberal elected officials) always want a little bit more from (their constituents) and say that it’s for the greater good… I want municipal (elected officials) to give me good roads, protect me, good police and fire, and maybe give me some parks. Beyond that, not all that much. Well, that city back then wanted to build an $80 million arts hall so y'all can have subsidized performances of ‘Madame Butterfly,’” Fallon said.
Notably, Fallon was able to get the bond back on the ballot, where voters who had previously approved it voted it down.
The crowd nodded in agreement as Fallon also spoke about shared frustration with elected officials who claim they will address certain issues while on the campaign trail but end up not following through or not adhering to conservative principles.
“Obviously, as conservatives, we want (elected officials) to reflect our values and principles,” Fallon said. “But beyond that, I think, by and large, we want people to do what they say they're going to do. Wouldn’t that be refreshing to know that everything you hear on campaigns, they're actually going to do for you? That's what we want, we want authentic… Don't give me what you think I want to hear. Tell me what you really believe.”
Fallon honed in on the importance of fighting for what you believe in, encouraging members of the ALCR not to just get out and vote for conservative candidates themselves, but inspire members of their community to do the same.
“Certainly voting is where it starts… But before you vote, you should get out and get active,” Fallon said. “And get your friends and co-workers, folks you go to church with, your family, to also get involved.”
While he spent a majority of his time speaking focused on the presidential election, Fallon made sure to touch on the importance of the upcoming election for the Texas House of Representatives. He wanted to impart upon the crowd that if they want the House to remain conservative, they need to rally to support right wing candidates.
“There’s a battle brewing for the Texas House of Representatives,” Fallon said. “If (Democrats) flip nine seats — if nine Republicans lose to Democrats — the Democrats will control your Texas House of Representatives.”
Fallon encouraged members of the ALCR to donate what they could to conservative candidates, noting that during his campaigns, he’s received donations as small as $5, but that every penny makes a difference. For him, it was important to come to a place like Paris to show his support for those who back Republican candidates like himself.
“Towns like Paris are what made this country great and keep it great,” Fallon said. “Folks work for a living, they follow the rules, they pay their taxes, they love their families, they love their God, they volunteer — and it's the bedrock of Texas and Texas being the bedrock of the country.”
While Fallon is working to get voters fired up about the presidential election, his name will also be on the ballot in November for the Fourth Congressional District, where he will be running against Democrat Russell Foster and Libertarian Lou Antonelli. Fallon said he’s confident in his ability to win the district, but that what he’d really like to see is another term for Trump.
“Almost nothing that I do or that Mr. Foster can do is going to prevent a 50-point victory from a Republican candidate in this congressional district. It's just numbers and odds. I’m being very candid and frank…” Fallon said. “It's not about me, it's about the country and things that you believe in and the presidency. I would love to see nothing more than President Trump have four more years, and I never want to say the words ‘President Joe Biden’ ever.”
