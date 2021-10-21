BONHAM – The public is invited to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1415 Franklin Ave., in Bonham, for the church’s 15th Pastoral Anniversary, honoring pastor Stuart P. and first lady Deadra Courtney.
The anniversary is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. The speaker for the day will bepastor Frank Caro from The Rock, Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.
