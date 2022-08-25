CLARKSVILLE – The City of Clarksville will sponsor a citywide cleanup Aug. 27, at 7 a.m.
The city barn will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the bins are full.
For those who are physically unable or have no transportation to get your items to the city barn at Texas 37 South, you may place discarded items on the curb side and those items will be picked. They must be on the curb by 7 a.m. on the 27th. In order to have those items picked up, call City Hall, 903-427-3834 extension 253 and leave your name number and address. Curbside pickup in Clarksville is for residential customers only.
The following items will not be accepted or picked-up by Sanitation Solution on the day of the pick up and are not allowed at the convenient station: batteries, shingles, unemptied paint cans, hazardous materials, appliances that are not tagged, limbs, brush and tires. There will be a tire drive hosted by Red River County that day, so take tires to Patman Drive.
There will also be a tire drive hosted by Red River County on the same day. You may bring your tires to 1500 Patman Drive. The tire drive starts at 9 a.m. on Aug. 27. Tires will be taken until the trailer is full or the gate is closed, whichever comes first. This is for passenger tires only and is open only to residents of Clarksville and Red River County. No commercial businesses may bring tires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.