RENO _ The city’s Economic Development Committee will meet for the first time this year when they discuss new businesses and ideas for economic development Monday at 5:15 p.m. in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
Members will also discuss filling a vacancy on the committee and decide on which businesses to honor.
