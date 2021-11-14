John Davis, a 1971 Paris High School graduate and son of Norman and Patsy Davis of Paris, has been named to the Lee and Lunelle Nix Hemphill endowed chair in business at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.
“The endowed chair is reserved for those who have shown excellence in teaching, scholarship and research,” Robert Tucker, Dean of Kelley College of Business and Professional Studies, said in making the announcement. “Dr. Davis epitomizes all the great things about Hardin-Simmons people.”
A graduate of West Point in 1975, Davis served five years on active duty and another 23 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. Davis earned a Masters of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and worked for 17 years as project engineer and manager with Campbell Soup Company before earning a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration at Texas Tech University. He joined the Hardin-Simmons faculty in 2008.
“Dr. Davis uses his experiences from the military and civilian worlds, along with his service in church and community, to provide a unique perspective to his students when discussing leadership and management,” the announcement about his appointment stated.
