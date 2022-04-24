The two candidates competing for the Republican nomination for a place on the state Railroad Commission will be in Paris at Celebrate It, 4195 Pine Mill Road, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The event, hosted by the Republican Women of Red River Valley and the Lamar County Republican Party, will feature the incumbent Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner answering submitted questions. There will be no questions from the floor during the event, organizers said.
The Railroad Commission is the state authority which regulates the oil and gas industry.
The seating for the political question and answer session is limited so those wishing to attend should text 214-649-1730 with the number of people in their party. They can also text questions to one or both candidates at the number.
The winner of the May 24 runoff election will face the Democratic candidate Luke Warford in November.
