The unveiling of the long-awaited Jefferies Wagon Yard historical marker on the north parking lot of the Lamar County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon marks the location of a vital part of Paris and Lamar County history.
A crowd of about 30 people gathered for the ceremony led by Lamar County Historical Commission chairwoman Suzy Harper. The marker was unveiled by the Ben Faber family, descendants of Prentice “P.D.” and Lillian Jefferies. As a young man, the couple established the wagon yard in the early 1900s on property dating back to the 1840s and the establishment of the City of Paris.
“People from all over the county would come into town to buy supplies and bring items to sell or trade,” said the Jefferies’ great-granddaughter, Sarah Faber. “The Wagon Yard was a place to park your wagon, have your horses fed and watered while you made your way downtown to select wares and supplies or do some trading.”
“Then in the evening, the Wagon Yard was also a place to stay as pioneers slept under their wagons and camped out under the stars,” Sarah Faber added. “Much time was spent catching up with old friends, practicing social graces and meeting new friends.”
The granddaughter noted as times changed, the automobile came on the scene and the Wagon Yard became paid parking for people who worked and shopped downtown because of limited parking on the square. She recalled her grandmother, Rachel Jefferies, charging a quarter to park cars and then giving her and her brother, Jeff, a nickel to go buy ice cream at a restaurant across the street.
Jeff Faber expressed his appreciation to the historical commission and the county, then told about how his great-grandfather and three brothers “hopped the train from Gaston, South Carolina, and came to Paris.”
“They came here with nothing but what they could carry on their backs,” Jeff Faber said. “It just proves that you can do something with nothing, and he was a mastermind at making change.”
Harper noted that the restoration of the property dates to 2005 with the restoration of the Lamar County Courthouse and with commissioners buying pieces of the property until the entire block was purchased.
“This has been at least 15 years in the making,” Harper said. “There was a lonesome telephone pole with a sagging wire and that was the entrance from the north to our historic downtown. Commissioners kept working on purchasing the property and worked with the Faber family with the agreement that when the time came there would be a memorial to the Jefferies family and the wagon yard.”
Harper credited Marvin Gorley and Skipper Steeley for “working very hard” on the research the Texas Historical Commission requires for a marker. Then, the foundry that customizes markers went out of business and a new one had to be found.
“In the middle of that, we’ve got the pandemic, so it took another year, so it’s been a long time in the making,” Harper said.
County Judge Brandon Bell talked about the importance of the marker, saying it has special significance for him because members of his family “probably made this site their destination to sell their wares or produce or to shop.”
Paris Mayor Paula Portugal praised the city and county as an example of “wonderful cooperation between lots of different entities as we work together” as she talked about her 95-year-old mother visiting the site on numerous occasions, having grown up in Pinhook.
“She says she remembers her father bringing the family in a wagon to this wagon yard, so it has special significance for her,” Portugal said.
