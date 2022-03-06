BONHAM - The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court is expected to host two public hearings, with the second to be for comments on a zoning change from agriculture district to rural estate single family district for 60 acres along CR 2955 in Honey Grove at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 816 0276 8995.
The first public hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:40 for a special exception application for several properties along CR 2730 in Honey Grove and to allow certain The Peninsula and The Shores lots to be no less than 60-feet wide.
Both items are up for approval when commissioners meet in regular session at 9 a.m. The agenda also includes consideration of the county’s burn ban; reporting of funds from Justice of the Peace Precincts 1 and 3 and the County Clerk’s Office; consideration of adding or replacing Fannin County Subdivision Committee members and clarifying its bylaws; and approval of an easement for Oncor to serve the new fire pump room at the Fannin County Jail.
An executive session on entering the opioid settlement also is on the agenda.
