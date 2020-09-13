After an exciting run through the playoffs, the Paris Optimist Club’s American 10U AAA baseball team was the last team standing, as the group was crowned state champions. On Friday, the community turned out to show the team didn’t just win a state championship trophy, but the hearts of Paris locals as well.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Paris Optimist Club — which offers local youth a chance to play in a competitive baseball league — thought it best not to host its annual Baseball Bash fundraiser this year. However, they still wanted an opportunity to recognize and honor the team.
“This is a really good organization we’re a part of,” head coach Macky Moree said. “Regardless of the times that we’re in right now, they always try to do things for these kids, and that’s what it’s all about, and make sure it’s all about the kids out here.”
The team blitzed through the double-elimination playoffs, dropping the first game and then hardly trailing again after that.
“We lost the lead for a single inning against Nacogdoches and got it back the very next inning,” Moree said. “That was the only time we trailed (after losing in the first round.)”
Moree said the early loss gave the team a much-needed wakeup call that helped them turn it around and win it all.
“I think that loss was really a wake-up call for us,” he said. “It sort of lit a fire under them.”
The team is accustomed to winning. The year prior, the team again won the state championship, and then went on to win the Dixie Youth Invitational World Series.
This year, the World Series was not held due to the pandemic. Moree previously said, however, that this year’s team could’ve repeated not just as state champions, but national champions as well.
“It’s just a great group of kids, and I’m so happy for them,” he said.
Putting on a season at all amidst the virus was no small feat and required hard work and dedication, Paris Optimist Club executive director Sabra Vaughan said.
“It required a lot of patience and optimism, just like our name says,” she said. “But we wanted to do this for the kids. We wanted to give them a physical outlet so they weren’t just still cooped up inside and give them a sense of normalcy.”
Director of Baseball Bill Sanders said the league implemented several guidelines and restrictions, including protocols for cleaning equipment and seating; social distancing for players, coaches, fans and umpires; and mask wearing.
“We wanted to do everything we could to minimize any exposures to the virus,” Sanders said. “We tried to do everything we could for the kids.”
Vaughan also said the club is hoping to grow its numbers even more in the coming years, and added that families can join by contacting the nonprofit organization’s Facebook page or by emailing Vaughan at ed.parisoptimist@gmail.com.
“We’d love to do even more activities and whatnot, and be in the community even more, but we need more members for that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.