RENO – The new members of the city’s remade Board of Adjustments plan two public hearings during their meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The hearings will each concern variances to the subdivision regulations requested by Rob Gillem.
The board plans to vote on whether to pass the measures onto City Council with a favorable recommendation.
The members also plan to elect a chairman and a vice chairman, and hold a workshop to discuss board policies and guidelines.
