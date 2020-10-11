The Bogata City Council will consider accepting the resignation of Danny Eudy as a city councilman. Eudy was appointed at the Sept. 21 City Council meeting to replace Alice Perry. The council will also consider appointing someone else to replace him.
On the agenda, the council will vote on issuing a request for proposals and request for qualifications for engineering services related to the 2021-22 Community Development Block Grant program through the Texas Department of Agriculture.
They will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Bogata Community Center, 201 2nd St. NW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.