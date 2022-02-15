BLOSSOM - For the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris, the numbers are bittersweet. There’s no doubting the need for the nonprofit organization’s work — more than 700 children from Lamar and Red River counties came to the center for help in 2020 and 2021, combined. It’s a sobering and chilling statistic given the center works alongside law enforcement to help children who are victims of abuse.
Rebecca Peevy, the center’s executive director, delivered the report Saturday during the center’s 21st annual Sweetheart Soiree fundraiser, hosted at The Hidden Willow near Blossom. In 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 350 children passed through the center’s doors, she said. Another 350 came through in 2021. Peevy and her staff provide everything from forensic interviews following reports of abuse to helping relocate children to family members or foster homes.
That work takes funding, and each year staff hope the community will turn out in support during the Sweetheart Soiree. They were not let down — Peevy reported Monday the center’s goal of $70,000 was blown out of the water with the Sweetheart Soiree earning just under $85,000 in donations and through silent and live auctions.
“It exceeded our expectations, definitely,” Peevy said, adding the most successful auction item was a two-night Hochatown cabin stay. “Really just like to express our gratitude over the community’s support through, not just this year and this event but years past. I think we’re so blessed to live in a community that supports not only our nonprofit but so many other nonprofits so strongly, and so we just are very, very gracious and very grateful and very blessed.”
The funding will help the center fill the gaps not covered by grants and to provide matching funds on other grants.
Started in 1999 in the historic Mary Moore Searight house, 711 Pine Bluff St., the Children’s Advocacy Center has served more than 4,000 children in Lamar and Red River counties. There are 70 such centers in Texas and 800 nationwide.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris provides a place where child victims of abuse are interviewed about what happened in a child-friendly atmosphere by forensic interviewers who are trained to ask non-leading, developmentally appropriate questions. The interview negates the necessity of multiple interviews by law-enforcement personnel not specifically trained to interview children, Peevy said.
It also provides a Rainbow Room, a safe place for children to come to after it has been determined by law enforcement or Child Protective Services that a child may have been involved in some kind of abusive environment, whether it be allegations of sexual, physical or emotional abuse.
In some cases the child may have witnessed an act of violence or been exposed to domestic violence or drug use in the home.
Peevy said she’d like to think the increasing number of children coming to the center isn’t because there is more abuse happening, but that more people are aware help is available here in the community.
“We’ve been trying to do more community awareness and just getting more information out there, and taking out the stigma of reporting abuse. So many people don’t want to get involved in somebody else’s life or, you know, make that type of report. So hopefully we’re starting to do some good,” she said.
To report a case of abuse or suspected abuse, call 800-252-5400 or visit txabusehotline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.