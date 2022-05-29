The Lamar County Grand Jury handed down 18 indictments during its May session, including several aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, one of burglary of a building, another for child criminal neglect and several drug related charges.
Drug charges range from third offense driving while intoxicated to possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram to possession with intent to deliver controlled substances as a repeat offender.
Indictments included several felons in possession of a firearm as well as an indictment of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a couple evading arrest with a vehicle charges.
