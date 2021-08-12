Paris City Council gave approval to a review of the city’s charter on a 4-2 vote, and put a requirement for “sidewalks to nowhere” on hold at a meeting earlier this week.
On the recommendation of the Planning & Zoning Commission, an ordinance requiring sidewalks on single lots be put on hold for 12 months passed unanimously, and the council appointed Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes to a Planning & Zoning Master Trails & Sidewalk Plan committee. In addition to staff and Hughes, the committee will include Chad Lindsey and Francine Neely from Planning & Zoning and representation from the Trail de Paris board.
First approved at a February meeting when the council named 10 people to a 11-member charter review committee, councilors Monday expanded that number to 15, and on the recommendation of consultant Don Edmonds, rescinded earlier appointments, which included former council members.
The exclusion came after former Mayor Steve Clifford, who appointed himself to the committee at the February meeting, spoke against renaming a committee during public comment and after extended council discussion.
“I believe the citizens who were selected were all excellent choices,” Clifford said. “Four of the committee members are former city council members — Edwin Pickle, Derek Hughes, Aaron Jenkins and myself. I believe former council members are perhaps the most qualified to understand exactly what’s right and also what needs improvement in the city charter.”
After explaining that he usually comes into a charter review process before its initiation, Edmonds said he understands this was not the case in Paris. He emphasized he still recommends the expansion of the number of commission members to 15, and the exclusion of former council members and city employees.
“I have found these charter commissions are best served by laymen, citizens who are genuinely interested in the governance of the city,” Edmonds said. “Former employees and city council members tend to know a lot, but they tend to disproportionately affect the commission. I have great respect for council members. It’s not a personal thing at all. I just believe in a commission that is basically made of laymen.”
Mayor Paula Portugal reminded her colleagues that it was the recommendation of City Clerk Janice Ellis at the July meeting to exclude former council members.
“Miss Ellis, who will be very involved in this process and has been involved in at least one charter review, said that traditionally we do not appoint former council members, and we pick from our own districts to give a wide representation across the city and have every district represented,” Portugal said.
“We obviously chose not to go that route,” Councilor Renae Hughes said. “Why would we not want someone who has experience in the community and has knowledge and can actually help the other ones appointed to the committee? It was our call to not take the advice of Miss Ellis, so why should we punish those 11 people already chosen who are ready and willing to work? That’s not right. We’ve got to have integrity up here and not make changes mid-stream.”
Hughes expressed dissatisfaction about his fellow councilor questioning the integrity of the council and recommended following the recommendations of the professional hired to guide the commission.
After City Attorney Stephanie Harris explained the council could either pass the ordinance calling for a charter review as presented or could pass the ordinance with amendments, Councilor Linda Knox offered a motion to amend.
“When we appointed the committee, we appointed individuals outside of former council members who are some pretty strong individuals,” Knox said. “We’ve appointed some folks who can think for themselves and who can stand up for themselves. I don’t think any of them are going to sit back and allow another person to not let them participate fully. So I make a motion to approve this ordinance with the exception to leave the commission that we have appointed and to keep the number at 11.”
During further discussion, Councilor Clayton Pilgrim asked Edmonds how long he has been a charter review consultant, to which Edmonds replied 22 years. Pilgrim then said in hindsight he agrees the commission should be made up of independent people without city council or employee experience.
“I am behind Mr. Edmonds; that’s what we hired him to do,” Pilgrim said. “He’s a professional and he’s done a lot bigger charter reviews, and I am going to lean on his knowledge and his guidance.”
Councilor Mihir Pankaj implored councilors to discuss matters brought before it completely with free communication to eliminate confusion caused by decisions later reversed.
“It’s frustrating,” the council’s newest member said. “We need to sit down if there is miscommunication, and we should all feel comfortable to do that. I find it is an issue when the council votes on something and then goes backwards and forwards. So, I would implore us to have proper communication with one another and properly legislate.”
With Councilor Gary Savage absent, Knox’s motion for amendments failed 4-2 and a motion by Pilgrim seconded by Pankaj passed 4-2 with Portugal and Hughes joining in the vote in favor and Knox and Stone opposed.
In other action, the council approved a resolution to expand the city-wide Property Assessed Clean Energy Program and approved the Paris Economic Develop Corp. 2021-23 plan of action. Councilors took no action after an executive session to discuss Project Mustang and Project Fast Track and to consult with the city attorney about a matter not identified in an agenda notice.
