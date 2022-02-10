Prompted by concerns received by his office, State Rep. Gary VanDeaver met with city officials Tuesday to learn what Paris is doing about city blight, and to offer what help his office might provide toward efforts to remedy the problem of dilapidated housing and unsightly neighborhoods.
Discussion during the one-hour meeting at City Hall also included such topics as aging cities in general, the increasing challenges rural Texas faces in the Texas Legislature and efforts to instill community pride, among other subjects.
“We’ve had a couple of constituents concerned about rundown properties, abandoned properties, and the kind of blight that creates,” VanDeaver said. “It was their opinion that the city is not being aggressive enough in doing something with these properties to get them back on the tax rolls.”
With assurance that he never takes constituents’ calls and “run with it,” VanDeaver said he was on a fact-finding mission as he emphasized that Paris is not the only city in his district dealing with the issue, especially in rural Texas where small cities have small budgets.
“Our next step as we move forward is to see where we can help, at my office or at the state level with legislation for cities like yours to access some funding or some state help in other ways,” VanDeaver said.
In the city’s defense, staffer Andrew Mack came prepared with statistics to reveal over the past 10 years, the city has demolished 362 residential structures at a cost $1.1 million with a current year demolition budget of $130,000, a $20,000 increase from two years ago. In addition the city spent another $1.2 million for the demolition of three commercial apartment complexes.
“Second only to Dallas in Northeast Texas, Paris has the highest number of structures demolished and the largest number of dollars spent over the last 10 years,” Mack said.
City Manager Grayson Path said a $100,000 budget barely scratches the surface. With a cost of up to $5,000 to demolish a structure and sometimes $10,000 for the foundation, the city is able to demolish between 10 to 15 houses a year and currently has a backlog of more than 80 houses ordered for demolition.
Path shared about the city’s recently initiated 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Development Program, which provides tax struck-off lots to developers for $1 to construct new housing and provides a five-year, 100% tax abatement along with discounted building permit fees and water and sewer taps.
“That’s awesome,” VanDeaver said. “I think you’re thinking outside the box, and I think this might make a huge difference. Constituents who contact us are frustrated and impatient, but as we all know these things take time.”
Mayor Paula Portugal credited both Mack, who came to Paris from Minnesota, and Path from Nebraska, for new perspectives.
“So we are welcoming their new ideas, and they have pulled together a team with other public entities working together, and it is just beautiful,” Portugal said. “It is just incredible to say that everybody is working together to make Paris progress.”
VanDeaver talked about the problem rural communities face as a result of the loss of representation in the legislature to urban areas each time redistricting takes place, and said going forward he would push for “bracketing” legislation to target small rural needs as well as protect smaller cities from regulations meant for urban areas.
VanDeaver also encouraged city officials to let him know of their concerns and needs going forward and to share information such as presented at the meeting so that his staff could enter it in a database to share with constituents.
In addition to VanDeaver, Path, Mack and Portugal, those in attendance at the meeting included Mayor ProTem Reginald Hughes, Assistant City Manager Robert Vine, grant administrator Charles Edwards and VanDeaver’s legislative director, Grace Kelly.
