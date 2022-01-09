CLARKSVILLE - The Red River County commissioners plan to dis- cuss pay increases for the chief dispatchers at 9 a.m. Monday in the Courthouse Annex, 200 Walnut St.
Commissioners will also address leasing seven license plate readers at $2,500 per reader per year f o r t h e S h e r i f f ’s O f f i c e.
Each reader also carries a $250 installation fee.
The commissioners will look into buying two air scrubbers for the county jail at a cost of $6,057.75 each. Air scrubbers are designed to purify the air in the building.
