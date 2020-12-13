RENO — Drivers coming into Reno now have brand new signs to welcome them into the city, thanks to the City Council and the Economic Development Corp. City councilmember Brandon Thomas said the project, which was brought up about two years ago, was intended to make Reno a more inviting place for businesses and generate more pride in the city. He said the progress was encouraging.
“It’s always nice to see progress being made and things moving forward instead of staying stagnant and nothing really happening,” Thomas said.
There are currently two signs, one on U.S. Hwy 82 and another on Airport Road, but Thomas said another sign is in the works to sit outside of City Hall. He said he predicts it will be done by the end of the fiscal year, which comes to a close in October.
Notably, Thomas said the city was able to keep all of the construction for the signs local, supporting two Reno-based businesses that put them together. The new signs aren’t just a point of pride for the city now, but an example of the industries it has there, and the projects kept money in Lamar County instead of outsourcing to a larger metropolitan area like Houston or Dallas.
Since the idea for the signs had been floating around for a couple of years, Thomas said he was excited to see it finally come to fruition and hopes that the signs will make Reno stand out on the map as a place to build a home, raise a family and start a business.
“I guess the main reason why the EDC wanted to take the lead role in that is to make Reno more appealing to businesses that will be potentially coming into Reno,” Thomas said. “Also for anyone that wanted to buy a house here or build a house — pretty much to make it more aesthetically appealing to people.”
