Commissioners lowered the amount of money Lamar County expects to borrow for a capital improvement project from $6.685 million to $4.5 million on a 3-2 vote Monday, with plans to pull the difference from the county’s general fund. Certificates of obligation are expected to be sold after a resolution of intent, issued a week ago, expires in 45 days.
Over the objections of County Judge Brandon Bell and Precinct 2 Commissioner Lonnie Layton, the court approved a capital improvement project that includes pulling roughly $1.4 million from the general fund immediately to purchase road equipment and materials to begin work on county roads, and an additional $300,000 during the course of the project.
“I am not in favor of this,” Bell said repeatedly as Commissioners Ronnie Bass and Kevin Anderson explained their roughly $6.8 million capital improvement project that includes additional equipment purchases along with $1.3 million for jail doors and $70,000 for a roof on the Lamar County Jail along with $500,000 for an air conditioning/heating control system and $200,000 for roof repair at the Lamar County Courthouse.
“I am against both borrowing this amount of money, and I certainly am against pulling down our fund balance during a time of uncertainty,” Bell said as he explained work at both the jail and courthouse would need to be considered in upcoming budget sessions.
“All this equipment will not help me in my precinct because of the blackland,” Layton said, explaining that blackland causes surfaces to shift constantly, which destroys top seal coating on narrow roads with little base and almost non-existent ditches to keep water out of the roadway. “I am for repairs to the jail and the courthouse.”
County Auditor Kayla Hall explained reasons she is in favor of the reduction in borrowed money.
“We want to be as fiscally responsible as we can possibly be,” Hall said. “We want to be able to get the money that we need to do the projects that need to be done without borrowing more than is necessary. So, we were able to pull out a few of the items that we would pay for out of the fund balance we currently have.”
Hall suggested, and the court approved on a 3-2 vote, with Commissioner Alan Skidmore joining Bass and Anderson, that the length of the loan be reduced from 20 to 10 years, thereby reducing interest costs.
“If you do the 10-year, we should be able to get a lower interest rate, and obviously, with a 10-year schedule you’re going to pay less interest overall,” she said. “So the place that I feel most comfortable is $4.5 million paid over 10 years.”
In other action, the court authorized the county judge to meet with an attorney about the sale of approximately 2 acres of undeveloped land at 9216 FM 195, approved the purchase of a utility trailer with grant funds, discussed ways to use a $4,500 environmental awareness grant award, approved a resolution opposing an effort by the Texas Legislature to dismantle the Texas Association of Counties and approved a January financial report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.