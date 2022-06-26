A sudden summer rainstorm forced the cancellation of the first 903 Sun Sets concert Thursday evening, but event organizers called the happening “very cool” when music lovers lingered on the square despite the absence of live music.
The forecast was for hot temperatures with a slight chance of rain early Thursday evening as the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and its Visit Paris program-sponsored live concert was planned to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on the north side of the closed-off square in downtown Paris. Then, at just about 5 p.m., the bottom dropped out.
“It rained so hard, it got into the bands’ equipment,” said Gina Crawford, director of operations at the Chamber. “It just wasn’t possible for the bands to play under those conditions. We are planning to reschedule an appearance with Mike Ryan, as soon as we can make the arrangements.”
However, many music lovers who had already gathered on the square and those who arrived to find out that the music portion of the event had to be canceled, stayed at the location, enjoying the cooler temperatures brought on the summer squall, as well as the beer garden, the variety of food trucks on site and the opportunity to visit some of the downtown shops that had elected to stay open late to accommodate the anticipated crowds.
“It was very cool,” said Crawford. “People lingered on the square for a couple of hours, visiting with friends, having a bite to eat or drink. The trees on the square were lit up, and people were having a good time.”
Official National Weather Service records, collected at Cox Field southeast of town, showed the storm dropped just over a tenth of an inch of rain, but other sources, including anecdotal accounts from residents across the city, reported up to an inch and a half of rain fell, with accounts of thunder and lightning as the storm tracked across the city.
According to Crawford, the second in the 903 Sun Sets Series, and its attendant attractions, is still planned for Thursday on the square, featuring music by Cody Canada and The Departed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.