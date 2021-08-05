Property owners will see an increase in county taxes but a lower tax rate to support the 2021-22 budget filed late last week by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell.
If approved by Commissioners’ Court at an Aug. 16 meeting, the new tax rate of 36.08 cents per $100 valuation, the highest rate the court can assess without voter approval, will be 2.31 cents lower than the 2020 tax rate of 38.39 cents.
Although the tax rate will decrease, property owners are expected to pay roughly $1.4 million more in taxes because of an increase in property values, a 10.2% increase from 2020 tax revenues, according to the proposed budget.
The 36.08 cent tax rate is to support a $22.1 million budget with $17.8 million in general fund expenditures and another $4.3 million in Road and Bridge expenses, with a deficit of roughly $1 million in revenue to come from a $14 million fund balance.
Of the total tax rate, the county’s general fund gets roughly 72%, the Road and Bridge Fund, roughly 20%, indigent health care 8%, as required by the state, and the remainder goes to a fund to round up stray animals and to help with jury expenses.
County Auditor Kayla Hall, who plays a significant role in budget preparation, said she does not anticipate expenses to come in at near budgeted amounts, especially in the Road and Bridge Fund.
“Road and Bridge is a difficult one to budget because their upcoming budget is based partially on what they think they’re going to spend for the remainder of this year,” Hall said. “Most likely they won’t actually be operating at that large of a deficit because they most likely won’t spend every penny of what they thought they would for the remainder of this year.
“Overall, I do not expect a shortfall, but if we have one, that’s where the general fund balance comes into play,” Hall added.
Although the county could see a dip in fund balance, all county employees, including elected officials, are to receive at least a $1,000 raise with the exception of law enforcement officers who will see a 5% increase, an attempt to offset a steady exit of deputies and jail detention officers, Bell said.
The judge explained his rationale for wage increases in general.
“If you base it on the average median yearly wage of a county employee at about $38,000 that’s just a 2.5% increase, so we’re not keeping up with the 5% inflation rate that we’re currently experiencing,” Bell said. “To maintain qualified employees, I believe we should at least keep up.”
The proposed budget includes the addition of a single employee, an HVAC-certified technician added to the maintenance department. At no additional cost to the county, the budget shifts a payroll personnel officer from the county auditor’s office to the Commissioners’ Court budget as a county human resource officer to deal with issues in addition to payroll. The budget also includes, among other things, four new vehicles for the sheriff’s office and $50,000 for a weather warning siren to be placed at Pat Mayse Lake.
As has been the case since Bell took office, the judge does not expect many changes at the final Aug. 16 hearing on the tax rate and budget.
“We thrash things out pretty well during budget workshops, and I try to get a consensus of what commissioners want,” Bell said.
