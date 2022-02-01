CLARKSVILLE — Red River County native Carl Hausler is a candidate for the judgeship being vacated by L.D. Williamson. Hausler is running for the Republican nomination for Red River County judge in the March 1 primary.
“I think he did a good job as county judge,” Hausler said. “We disagree on some things, but that is politics.”
One thing they don’t see eye-to-eye on is the Marvin Nichols Reservoir.
“I think that the county needs to fight that lake they are going to try to build,” Hausler said. “I believe if the Metroplex would raise the levels of the lakes they are already using six inches, they would have all the water they need.”
He has also heard about county employees wanting pay increases. People have asked him about that during his campaign.
“I know something needs to be done, but we are all in a bind,” he said. “I’m selling cattle for what we used to sell it for in the ’80s and ’90s, but everything we buy is up. The feed we bought in the ’80s for $2 is almost $10 now.”
Hausler, whose work driving a truck in the pipeline business took him around the country, returned to Red River County in 2010. He’s back living on family property and taking care of cattle, he said.
He is campaigning by word of mouth, he said.
“I plan to drive around and talk in different communities to spread the word,” he said.
He is a 1971 graduate of Clarksville High School, where he played football and ran track, he said.
“I had a rebel streak,” he said. “I drove a hot rod.”
But now he feels he has some time to give to help out residents of Red River County by serving as county judge.
“I have done a little bit of everything over the years,” he said. “My experience will be my guide.
“You do the best you can with situations as they come up,” he said.
