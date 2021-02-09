The theme of a Sunday afternoon service at New Birth Baptist Church was “may the work I’ve done speak for me.” And for Brenda Cherry, it certainly does.
Belted out in song by the Rev. Steven Harris, those eight words encapsulated Cherry’s years of civil rights activism in Paris as she was named an Ambassador of Goodwill as part of an observance of Black History Month.
Cherry’s name is known by many in the Paris community as a crusader for civil rights causes, dating all the way back to 2003 when she became a co-founder of the Concerned Citizens for Racial Equality, a group that would go on to protest on behalf of racial justice in Paris.
Since devoting her time to activism, Cherry has protested and worked on behalf of Paris residents like Shaquanda Cotton, a student at Paris High School who, in 2006, was arrested after school officials said she shoved a hall monitor. Cherry took action when Cotton, who had no prior criminal history, was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Youth Commission while at the same time, a white teenager with a criminal history was given probation for arson.
In 2009, Cherry advocated on behalf of Black employees at Turner Industries after seeing that they were subjected to racist graffiti at the workplace and even a noose and in part due to her work, an investigation was opened by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Standing in front of the crowd of supporters Sunday, Cherry shared her story of her advocacy over the years. Sometimes doing what you believe is right doesn’t make people your biggest fans, she said. But that doesn’t mean you stop fighting.
“People are scared of what I do,” Cherry told the crowd with conviction. “They don’t understand what I do. I’ve been called a troublemaker, agitator — sometimes I’ve been called a racist. But that’s just part of the job.”
Cherry reflected on her life before she got involved in civil rights work, saying she had a different career and considered herself quite shy. But she knew that wasn’t the path she was supposed to be on. While she said she still is somewhat of an introvert, her more recent work as an author has helped her find another outlet for advocacy.
“I was a licensed vocational nurse for years. And those who I worked with said I was a very good one,” Cherry said. “But evidently, that was not the job God had planned for me. He assigned me a much harder job: civil rights activist.”
Along with the tough work of advocacy for racial justice over the years, Cherry said her efforts have also put her in dangerous situations before — but it never deterred her from
continuing.
“I remember, at times, my name and address have been placed on the internet telling the KKK to come take care of me,” Cherry said. “But I do believe that God protects me.”
The crowd cheered in praise.
Speaking after the ceremony, Cherry said the award, organized by Bishop Samuel F. Evans of New Birth Baptist Church, was an honor — but an unexpected one.
“It was a great honor, but a surprise …” she said. “I’m very thankful to Bishop Evans.”
Of all the accomplishments in her career, Cherry said there isn’t one that stands out to her. It’s more about the overall mission of pushing people to reckon with the reality of a world that doesn’t treat people equally.
“I consider everything an achievement, because everything I’ve done, I think shed light on things that nobody wants to acknowledge,” Cherry said.
Evans said he’s seen the effort and struggles Cherry has been through throughout the years of her work and knew that he wanted to acknowledge her in a concrete way, to let her know that the Paris community recognizes her accomplishments and stands behind her.
“I’ve seen the struggle, the sacrifice that she has made. I literally cried because I’ve seen her one day and she would just say, ‘It seems like nobody cares. Nobody wants to help.’ And it was about two months ago, and I just came back to my church office and cried. And it convicted me that I needed to do something to help,” Evans said of his decision to honor Cherry with the award.
“She has just tried to help this community and this town be one big family,” Evans said. “We know that we can’t go back and redo what happened 100 years ago, but we can make what we have now better.”
As she’s gotten older, Cherry said she’s taken a bit of a step back from her days of in-person activism — although she braved the heat over the summer to speak out against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd — to focus on her writing, which she hopes will educate and galvanize others to take action, but her ideas and convictions remain the same: Speaking out is necessary to create change.
“We should all follow John Lewis’s example,” Cherry said of the legendary civil rights leader who worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “He said, ‘be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month or a year. It is the struggle of a lifetime. Never ever be afraid to make some noise, and get into good trouble. Necessary trouble.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.