The Horizon House Transitional Center, a subsidiary of the Lamar County Human Resources Center, hosted its Stuff a Bag Sidewalk Sale on Saturday at the Horizon House to raise funds for the shelter.
Each paper bag sold for $5 apiece, or $8 for two. The sale was not limited to clothes; jewelry, books and shoes also lined the tables. Many community members turned out in search of a good deal.
The clothing sale comes after Horizon House removed its thrift store last fall, executive director Shelly Braziel said. Though they hope to reopen it soon, they currently have a surplus of clothes, shoes, purses and more.
“We’d like to start trying to move some of that stuff out and at the same time, get those things in people’s hands that actually need them for a very cheap price. So it kind of benefits everyone all the way around for us to do this, and if it makes us a few hundred dollars in the process, all the better,” Braziel said.
All funds from the event will go to assist with the Horizon House’s many needs, including bills and food.
Currently, the shelter hosts 38 residents, but it is eight people overcapacity. To remedy the issue, the shelter has added 10 beds in the last three weeks. More people are in need of affordable housing than ever, she said.
“We’re just getting a lot of people coming in, a lot more than we have been used to. And when they’re eligible, we just can’t really stand to turn them away, so we’re doing everything in our power to create new beds, find funding to be able to house these individuals. These are not people without jobs that are just living on the street. These are people that actually have jobs and can not find affordable housing. That makes up a significant portion of the people that we’re housing right now,” Braziel said.
Besides housing, the shelter offers addiction programming, life skills classes, anger management, setting healthy boundaries, gratitude journaling, counseling and thrift store access.
Though the Horizon House is not currently looking for clothing donations, staff always appreciates paper products like toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies and laundry detergent. All donations can be dropped off at the administrative offices next to the thrift store at 450 SW 4th St. in Paris.
“You know, planning events is probably my favorite part about this job, other than helping people. If I had to pick one other thing, it would be the event planning. I’m project oriented. Knowing that the work that I’m doing is going to bring in funds to help the people that we’re housing right now or in the future, that just makes it very rewarding,” Braziel said.
Many others came out to the event to help put it together, including Grace Marie Hignight, an intern for LCHRC.
“I really love volunteer work. I’ve done it since I was a child. I grew up every summer doing Meals on Wheels every Friday, and that’s been some of my best childhood memories. So when I was looking for an internship, I thought, well why not just come back home and get back in a program that I really believe in and really think has a lot of potential,” she said.
“We really appreciate the support of the community in times like this, and we’re excited to see what Horizon House is capable of in the future,” Hignight added.
