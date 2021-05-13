Paris ISD’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget is beginning to take shape, but much of it currently relies on frequently changing estimates until the state and Lamar County Appraisal District provide final numbers, district business manager Tish Holleman reported to trustees. However, some of those numbers won’t be available until after the budget is approved.
It’s a perennial issue for school districts since they operate on a July to June fiscal year, but state funding numbers aren’t finalized until August. That oftens leads to financial amendments in September necessary to maintain a balanced budget, Holleman said as she reported what work must be done before a public hearing on the budget that will be up for approval June 21. Among that work is determining the district’s proposed tax rate, a number Holleman said she cannot yet pinpoint.
“Y’all remember what happened two years ago with the Legislature; they decided to go through tax compression, and the way that plays out is in August we will get an email from (Texas Education Agency) that will basically tell us what our tax rate needs to be. They look at various things and decide, is the state’s level of compression enough or did you have enough growth that you need to have some local tax compression as well,” she said. “Therefore, I can’t tell you exactly today what the tax rate will be when we ask you to approve it. So, the theory that I’m using is this is this year’s tax rate, and it would be no higher than that.”
The school district is required by law to publish a public notice in the newspaper showing what the tax rate will be and the budget total before hosting a public hearing for comments. Holleman suggested publishing that notice using the current year’s tax rate, $1.3116 per $100 property valuation. If the rate must increase to meet the district’s funding needs, it would be required to publish another notice, Holleman said.
Holleman expects the district’s Interest & Sinking rate to remain nearly the same, but the Maintenance & Operations rate is dependent on the tax compression and final property valuations as determined by the Lamar County Appraisal District.
While discussing revenue, Holleman noted there are three streams — state, local and federal. The largest portion of the district’s funding comes from the state, which recently was cut $2.7 million as Paris ISD’s grace period for the difference between local and state property valuations ran out. However, Holleman said the M&O deficit in the FY 2021-22 budget was cut to around $50,000 after using the appraisal district’s current freeze adjusted taxable property estimate of $930 million.
“Over the course of the next couple of weeks, we’ll keep working on the state funding template. We’ll keep getting tweaks about that. We’ll get new versions of it to try different calculations. We’ll get updated numbers that we can pull in to make sure we’re as firm as we can be on that state funding number,” Holleman said. “We will get as firm as we can by the June meeting on the state funding, but remember, a lot about next year’s kind of gray. You know, this year, we’ve had Covid. We’ve had remote learners. What are those kids going to do next year? Are they going to come back to school so we can count them in our population? How’s our attendance going to be?”
Holleman will estimate attendance numbers based on this year’s attendance. Through April, the district had 3,750 students, of which 359 continued to be remote learners, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon reported. The district should qualify for a hold harmless waiver, which will help with the budget, Dixon said.
As for expenditures, Holleman said raises are included, which includes a standard hourly raise of 50 cents per hour for non-scale employees. The district is waiting to learn what its health insurance premium will be. Although Holleman anticipates an increase in unemployment insurance, she received an email from Texas Association of School Boards, which carries the district’s unemployment insurance, stating the cost could go down.
To help control the district’s expenditures in the coming fiscal year, Holleman said major projects and planned renovations were removed from the budget, however, the purchase of a new bus remains.
