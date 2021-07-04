Festivities marked the July 4 weekend celebrations across Lamar County, especially at the Saturday parade in Paris and the spectacular firework show in Blossom.
The annual July 4 parade is normally hosted by the City of Paris, but this year the event remained cancelled due to lingering concern about Covid-19 among other reasons, according to Robert Black, the event organizer.
However, Black did not want to let July 4 go by without celebrating with the traditional parade, so he took it upon his shoulders to organize it. About 100 vehicles and groups came
out to participate, including Paris first response vehicles, the North Lamar and Paris marching bands and community organizations such as CERT.
Others came out simply to recognize the holiday.
“I like seeing the community kind of come all together and do something again. And we didn’t get to do it last year, so I was excited to do it this year,” said Bennia Godsey, a rider on the State Farm float.
Attendees lined the streets, and kids cheered and shouted when the first line of emergency vehicles appeared.
“We go through that parade; I walked carrying the flag the whole way through, and all I see is a bunch of Americans. White, Black, Hispanic. All different colors, all different backgrounds, everybody was just happy to be free, happy to be in America, happy to be able to do whatever they want to do. I wasn’t looking at Republicans or Democrats or Libertarians, I was looking at Americans,” Black said.
However, those looking for fireworks had to go to Blossom this year, as the organization normally in charge of fireworks in Paris chose not to continue the tradition.
Barbeque, ice cream and an intense rain delay marked the annual Blossom Patriot Fest Fireworks Show Friday night. Although flash flooding on roads and around the park threatened to cancel the event altogether, the Greater Blossom Development Association decided to wait out the storm. About thirty minutes later, the rain had cleared and people began to trickle back out for pre-fireworks festivities.
Children flocked to the inflatable games and booths, while parents and grandparents took advantage of the moment’s reprieve to treat themselves to ice cream or snow cones. Whole families came together, an aspect of the event that one attendee particularly called attention to.
“This is my hometown. I’ve been here my whole life, and my grandpa’s been here, and my mom, and we’ve all lived here. And we come every year, and we love it. We just had barbeque, and it started pouring down rain, but we got stuck here during the thunderstorm. But kids like coming and playing with the other kids and the fireworks,” attendee Kim Carter said.
Besides the fireworks, one of the largest draws to the event is the live music. This year, musician Merrol Ray came back to his hometown in Blossom after playing in places such as Nashville, Tennessee and Austin, Texas. At the event he played from his own repertoire of songs in addition to singles from other established artists.
“I grew up in Blossom; I was born in Paris and raised in Blossom and went to Blossom school all my life, and I mean this is my hometown. I love it. When I was younger, I always wanted to get out, you know, and go to the big city and do all that, and I did all that, and then I wanted to come back home,” Ray said.
He’s the artist of singles “Eat at Weezy’s” and “Stanley.”
The event has happened every year since 2016, according to event coordinator Deanna Ramsey.
“We do the fireworks as our main attractions, and then we do fundraisers throughout the year. And then of course with COVID we really haven’t been able to do a whole lot, but our main thing is we just want to give to the community, so that is why we do the fireworks,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey focused her recruitment on vendors based in Blossom, hoping to provide local opportunities. July 4 also means a lot to her.
“We do have the freedom that we can do this. I mean, to come together as a community, and we have the freedom,” she said.
