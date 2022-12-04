Paris Junior College students in the school’s music and art department will present community exhibitions today and Monday.
Students in the PJC Chorale will join the Paris Community Choir for Sunday’s Songs of the Season, then on Monday evening at 7 p.m., all students of voice, guitar, and piano at PJC will put their skills on display at a free recital.
Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. PCC performance will be at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Paris. Monday’s free music student recital will be held in the Shaw Recital Hall in the Music Building near the northwest corner of campus.
“Come see the talents of PJC students as they perform classical vocal, piano, and guitar selections,” said Dr. Michael Holderer, PJC music faculty. “The music of Carulli, Mozart, Chopin, Liszt, and more will be featured.”
Performing Monday will be Elena Amador, Katela Amador, Robert Capitillo, Sarah Curtis, Alex Fowzer, Elizabeth Guillory, Nayah Guillory, Aleckse Mikeuchev, Madisyn Padier, Casey Reiniche, Cesar Rivera, Alhana Shafer and Isaac Vaughan.
PJC music students performing with the Paris Community Choir, led by Alaina Logee Downing, include the Amadors, Curtis, Padier, Reiniche, Rivera and Vaughan.
The fall exhibit of Paris Junior College art students’ works, “Junction,” opens with a reception and awards Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Both the reception and exhibit will be in the Foyer Gallery, in the Art Building, on the southeastern corner of the campus, with entry from Collegiate Drive.
Included in the show are drawing, painting, photography, ceramics and multi-dimensional pieces.
Students with works on view include Michelle Baker, Mikey Barber, Tatyana Barber, Jordan Bell, Carson Boyer, Emily Brownfield, Cameron Campbell, Marlee Garrison, Skylar Goldsmith, Hope Huddleston, Ryan Jenkins, Ashley Langehennig, Charles Mcmellon, Timothy Nabors, Randy Peters, Nakira Sanders, Nancy Shellito, Susan Stewart, Allison Strube, Rhe White and Krista Wright.
For more information about the exhibit, PJC art program, or art scholarships, contact Lena Spencer, PJC art faculty, at lspencer@parisjc.edu.
