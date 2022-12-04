PJC Logo

Paris Junior College students in the school’s music and art department will  present community exhibitions today and Monday.

Students in the PJC Chorale will join the Paris Community Choir for Sunday’s Songs of the Season, then on Monday evening at 7 p.m., all students of voice, guitar, and piano at PJC will put their skills on display at a free recital.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.