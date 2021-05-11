BOGATA — Dating back to 2018, the city administration of Bogata learned it owed the Internal Revenue Service over $100,000 in back taxes, fines and fees.
“The good news is that we’ve already been in contact with the IRS,” Mayor Larry Hinsley told the council and assembled audience members at Monday night’s meeting. “They are directing us as to what we need to do.”
The obligation owed by the city is $72,819, and $32,972 is interest and penalties on the obligation. Hinsley told the council he was confident he could get most, if not all, of the interest and penalties waived. The bigger question is, he said, how did this happen in the first place? Hinsley spoke to City Judge Alex Davidson on the matter.
“I said, ‘Alex, we’re now looking at over $100,000 of misuse or ignorance or whatever,’” Hinsley said. “He said, ‘Well, there’s no law against that. He wasn’t being facetious. He was just saying, ‘Larry, you can’t prosecute something like that.’”
However, Davidson did tell the mayor he would talk to connections, including state law enforcement officials, to see if there is some avenue to prosecute the party or parties responsible for the problem.
“The big deal is, we can make all the accusations we want, and we can have people that swear things, but the parties that are involved in the misuse will swear things as well,” Hinsley said. “He said the hardest thing we can do in a case like this is prove intent, that somebody or a group intended to defraud the city.”
The city also learned none of its employees who handled money for the city were bonded, and they hadn’t been for several years, which would have ensured if some money did go missing, the city wouldn’t entirely be on the hook for the amount. At the meeting, the council voted to move City Court Assistant Jennifer Boyd to full time and agreed she and City Secretary Shana Huff were to be bonded. Since the mayor signs the checks, Hinsley said he didn’t know if he also needed to be bonded, so City Councilwoman Kim Lindsey amended the motion that other city employees could be bonded as necessary.
Former councilwoman Glenda Martin asked how Arnold and Arnold, the city’s auditors for well over a decade, didn’t know the city employees were not bonded.
“How are Arnold and Arnold not culpable somewhat in this deal?” she asked. “They’re the auditors we’ve had for 20 years.”
It was troubling that the auditor either knew and didn’t care or didn’t ask, Hinsley agreed. But city officials are going to do a deep dive into the financials of the past couple of years and get started on seeing what they could find.
“We’re going to get through this,” he said. “As we go through this and get this done, we’re going to let Alex and everybody look into what we can do and then keep going and hold each and every person accountable, but this will be our first step.”
He also warned the council it would be a long process, and if anybody knows something, to contact the city.
“I want you guys to know that we’re taking steps to try to find some way to prosecute even from the civil standpoint, players that were involved in the process,” he said. “If you have evidence of anything, … give it to us, where we can start combing it out and finding out exactly what’s going on, please do that, because if I don’t come up with evidence that there was some wrongdoing out there, everything we do will be just to spend money, and we don’t need to spend money unless you know we have some way to maybe recover.”
