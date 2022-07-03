Paris Regional Medical Center, 865 Deshong Drive, last week released its annual community benefit report, a review of the hospital’s economic contributions throughout the community in the prior year.
“Our role as a leading provider of healthcare and economic support for our neighbors is driven by our mission of making communities healthier,” said Steve Hyde, CEO of PRMC. “We are privileged to call this vital community home and proud to be part of a national diversified healthcare delivery network that allows us to continue to enhance how we care for those we serve.
“The support of LifePoint Health and community partners like you help us to advance our mission and create places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians want to practice and employees want to work,” he added.
Paris Regional Medical Center is part of LifePoint Health, a diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of nearly 50,000 dedicated employees, 63 community hospital campuses, 32 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and 170 additional sites.
In November 2018, RCCH HealthCare Partners, then owners of Paris Regional Medical Center, merged with LifePoint Health to form a network of community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities that span 30 states and include 89 locations.
According to the CBR, in 2021, PRMC added 45 employed, affiliated and telemedicine providers, including wound Care, hospital medicine, emergency care, family medicine, radiology, anesthesiology, pediatrics, gastroenterology and more.
The company made nearly $5 million in capital improvements to the local facilities, with a complete renovation of the ER, and upgrades to the hospitals robotic-assisted surgical technology and telemetry system
The hospital paid its more than 750 employees payroll totaling $60,904, 898.
“We strive to create an environment where talent is recognized, job satisfaction is valued and our employees can effectively use their skills to provide high quality care and service,” said the report.
PRMC reported it donated more than $53.7 million in services to those in need, delivering care regardless of a patients ability to pay, which the report called a “foundational” to its mission and commitment to the community. Charity care and other uncompensated care includes charity care, uninsured discounts and uncompensated care.
The hospital also paid $7,574,560 in taxes in 2021, ensuring it’s fiscal responsibility to the community. They paid $1,023,763 in property and other taxes; $2,009,371 in provider taxes; $3,559,419 in payroll taxes and $982,007 on local sales taxes.
In the area of community benefits, PRMC distributed $22,305 in financial contributions; $124,788 in professional development; $44,378 in tuition reimbursements; and $96,691for physician recruitment.
The total economic impact of Paris Regional Medical Center for 2021, according to the report, is $61,616,496.
