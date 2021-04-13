Paris native and 1988 North Lamar graduate Jimmy Fendley is in a race May 1 against three other candidates for one of two three-year positions on the North Lamar ISD board of trustees.
Other candidates include Teresa Bussell, Dr. Clint Spencer and Justin Wideman. The top two vote recipients will be named to positions currently held by Jeff Martin and Kristi Trammell, both of whom chose not to seek re-election.
“I worked there 17 years and my wife still works there,” said Fendley, who left the district in 2017 to join the business world. “Three kids graduated from there and one is still going there, a seventh grader. Blue and gold runs through my veins.”
A businessman and part owner of Mac’s Wholesale and Vending, Fendley said he still is invested in the district and has thought about running for a position on the board for the last three years.
“I got on the advisory committee for the bond this time, so that got me back in there and got me interested,” Fendley said. “It just made me want to do more to help. I know a lot about the campus and the district, and might have some good insight.
When asked what role a school board member should play, Fendley said his job would be to approve budgets, set goals for the district, make sure the right people are in positions and then let them do their jobs. And when a parent brings a perceived problem to a board member, the first word out of a member’s mouth should be to ask if the person has spoken to a teacher, or an athletic director, and to encourage them to follow the chain of command.
Fendley says he supports all propositions in the upcoming bond election.
“I don’t know what the alternative would be if the bond doesn’t pass right now because maintenance is just so high,” Fendley said. “Motor units keep breaking down and they are not energy efficient, so our electricity bills are through the roof. Our athletic fields are in a pretty sad situation and need some help. It’s important to get the drainage right on those fields.”
Fendley praised the work of the current administration and staff.
“They seem to me from what you hear in the public, the administrators seem to be getting the district on the right track,” Fendley said, adding he would like to get more involved to see “the inside stuff. But from what I know, our principals are doing a good job, our teachers, maintenance people, the custodians, everybody has been doing the best they can with what they have right now.”
Looking toward the future, Fendley said, “We don’t want to be keeping up with the Joneses, but we do want to give our kids the education they need going into the future. We’ve got to update our facilities and update our infrastructure to meet the needs of technology. In order to do that, we’ve got to pass this bond election.”
