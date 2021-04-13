Voting Information

Early voting in the North Lamar school board race begins April 19 and ends April 27 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in four locations, with weekend voting from 1 to 4 p.m. April 24 and April 25.

Early voting is to take place at:

• Roy C. Chadwick Administration Building, 3130 N. Main St. in Paris

• Aaron Parker Elementary, 98 CR 44112 in Powderly,

• Direct Volunteer Fire Department, 20317 FM 79 in Sumner

• Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.

Election day voting from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. will be at the administration building.