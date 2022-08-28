Rivercrest Logo

BOGATA — Rivercrest ISD’s board of trustees approved an $8.8 million dollar budget for the district’s fiscal year and will fund that budget with a tax rate of 1.1596 per $100 valuation which, along with the new budget, was approved Thursday night at a meeting in the boardroom in the junior high school.

The new rate is lower by .12% than last year’s total tax rate.

