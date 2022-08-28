BOGATA — Rivercrest ISD’s board of trustees approved an $8.8 million dollar budget for the district’s fiscal year and will fund that budget with a tax rate of 1.1596 per $100 valuation which, along with the new budget, was approved Thursday night at a meeting in the boardroom in the junior high school.
The new rate is lower by .12% than last year’s total tax rate.
Before the votes, Superintendent Tiffany Mabe told the board they would notice the final number in the budget presented after a public hearing on the it was different from the total on a budget presented earlier this month.
She said the discrepancy was due to a mistake made by Capital Appraisal when they were valuing the property in the district’s boundary.
At one point where Prairiland and Rivercrest properties meet forms a T and the appraisal group didn’t realize that. So solar farm property that should have been included in the Prairiland valuations wound up in Rivercrest.
But Mabe said the error was caught early and only decreased Rivercrest’s final budget total by $1,860.
“So we are OK,” she said.
Tonya Gifford, the district’s curriculum director, told the board that the district got an A overall rating from the Texas Education Agency with both the high and junior high schools scoring A with the former earning a 95 and the latter a 93. The elementary school got an 86.
The three principals all expressed pride and confidence in the staffs that earned the high marks with the elementary principals saying that campus’ grade would improve in the coming rating period.
The district’s A rating put Rivercrest in the top 33% of 1,195 schools in the state. Most of the state’s districts, 54%, earned a grade of B, while less that 10% got a C and less than 3% got a D, and less that 2% got an F.
“For us to have an A is outstanding,” Gifford said.
The district shined in graduation rate at 100% and college, career and military readiness at 94%. The district’s only B in the eight rating categories came in STAAR performance.
Mabe praised their work in achieving the TEA numbers.
“I could not ask for a better crew of administrators and staff,” she said.
The principals also told the board that their enrollment numbers are growing since opening day of the school year.
Latrishia English said the elementary school has 324 students and Lee Wilson said the junior high currently has 174 while Ronny Alsup reported the high school had 195 with at least two more coming.
The board’s next meeting will be Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at Rivercrest Junior High, 4100 U.S. 271.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
