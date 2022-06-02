I make a curried chicken salad sandwich that requires chutney. No, chutney isn’t the most common American condiment. Mango chutney makes the best chicken salad.
I brought it to work at the Paris Lamar County Covid Center last year. Alie Thrasher loves it. She also loved saying the word, “chutneeee, CHutney, Chuuutney” she would try the word out on her tongue, and we always laughed.
Whoever else was there invariably tried the word also, giving it several inflections. It was and is a funny, amusing word if you try different emphasis on different parts of it.
Well, not long ago Cindy and Lanny Burnett came for a meal and to help our church, First Presbyterian Deport, do a house blessing for a member family’s new home.
I took curried chicken salad sandwiches, with, of course, chutney.
Visiting with the Burnett’s the word chutney surfaced as I recounted Ali’s “chutney, chutney, chutney” variations.
And of course, someone remembered a line from Penny on the TV show “Big Bang Theory” .
“I’ll have the chimichangas,” she said.
“It’s not that they’re my favorite, I just like saying it. ChimmyCHONGa, CHIMIchanga,” she grinned. And sure enough everyone repeated the word.
Whippersnapper came up as fun to say, and the ever popular nimcompoop.
The very word giggle is well, giggly. So are wiggly and jiggly.
Raccoon is mildly amusing no matter how it’s said.
An old-fashioned word that brings a smile is bumfuzzled. Where that came from is probably lost in the annals of history.
My mother used to use the word flibbertigibbet.
I can remember my friends and myself rolling at the sound. Yet, somehow, we knew what kind of person she meant.
Lanny, however topped off fun words to say with his personal favorite. I admit I had never thought about it before.
“Baboon! BABoon! BabOOn,”. And it’s impossible to repeat baboon without an exclamation point.
Yep, I’m betting right now your lips are moving as you say to yourself or to everyone in the room “Baboon!”
Yep, I heard you. Now, go for chutney.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
