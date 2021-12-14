A Texas Department of Transportation project for major improvements on NE Loop 286 between Stillhouse and Pine Mill roads received a promise of financial support from both the City of Paris and Lamar County Commissioners’ Court at Monday meetings.
Each entity pledged roughly $900,000 toward the estimated $90 million project that will include a new overpass at North Collegiate Avenue, a revamped overpass at FM 195 and one-way frontage roads to serve local traffic. If funding is approved by the Texas Transportation Commission in Austin, the project is slated to begin in the fall of 2026 and take an estimated 30 months to complete.
“This project is projected to improve safety and reduce crashes about 65%,” Sulphur River Regional Mobility chairman Jay Hodge told commissioners at a morning meeting as he noted that the traffic count at the North Collegiate Drive and Northeast Loop intersection totals roughly 33,000 vehicles daily. “Participation does not guarantee that we will receive funding, but with the competitiveness of these funds, it will only help our cause and show our willingness to improve our infrastructure and safety.”
Planning for improvements 30 years out for the entire loop began in 2017 with an initial focus on the heavily traveled Northeast Loop, said Dan Perry, director of transportation planning and development for Texas Department of Transportation, Paris District.
“The Northeast Loop can make the largest impact because we can take the truck traffic, the high speed traffic on the main lanes, and people who want to shop and eat and go to the hotels and get home from work can stay on the frontage roads,” Perry said.
Perry spoke about the competitiveness for state funding, and why local support is needed.
“I have to compete against 24 other TxDOT districts for funding,” Perry said. “I want to tell them (Texas Transportation Commission) that I have local buy-in, and that Paris and Lamar County are supporting this project.”
Although resolutions of intent are needed before Perry heads to Austin in January, money will not exchange hands until 60 days before construction is to begin in 2026.
