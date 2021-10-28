The recent shooting of a feral dog has prompted Paris Police Chief Richard Salter to implement new department policies that will require animal control officers to use tranquilizer darts equipped with a GPS location device rather than to discharge a firearm.
“I don’t want our animal control guys, or our police officers, discharging any firearms they don’t have to,” Salter said after a Monday night Paris City Council meeting. “With the GPS darts, the only dog we would ever have to shoot will be an aggressive, dangerous dog or rabid animal.”
Salter said Wednesday afternoon he was researching GPS darts, and he plans to place an order next week. In the meantime, the chief said he is reviewing policies and will present an update at a future City Council meeting.
The policy change stems from the Oct. 15 shooting of a feral dog by Animal Control Officer Gus Ausburn after the dog previously escaped capture attempts. Salter previously cleared Ausburn of wrongdoing in the case.
During public forum at Monday’s council meeting, an emotional Kelly Stelmack gave her account of the shooting of a dog she said was either pregnant or had just recently given birth, a dog she named Abby. Stelmack has started a Change.org petition seeking Ausburn’s termination and charges against him.
“It was the most gut-wrenching thing I’ve ever seen,” Stelmack said. “I have started a petition to change the laws to protect these animals. There has to be a better way, and I want to come together as a community to fix this so this never happens again.”
When contacted Wednesday afternoon about the chief’s proposal to use traceable tranquilizer darts to eliminate the need to shoot most animals, Stelmack said she is pleased with the chief’s response.
“He and I had a long talk, and I completely support the policy changes he plans to make,” Stelmack said. “We also talked about putting cameras around trapping cages to see who might be letting dogs go once they are trapped.”
Speaking about the Change.org petition, which had more than 1,550 petitions by late Wednesday afternoon, Stelmack said she hopes the end result will be changes to policies not only in Paris, but at both the state and federal levels.
Longtime Lamar County Humane Association board president Keith Flowers and Paris veterinarian Dr. James O’Bryan both spoke Monday night on behalf of Ausburn and other animal control officers, who they said have difficult jobs.
“I don’t think the whole story about this incident has been told on social media,” Flowers said, adding that he has known Ausburn as having “a great deal of compassion.” Flowers gave an example where Ausburn crawled in the mud to rescue puppies underneath a house and another where he worked tirelessly to remove a wall to retrieve a trapped kitten.
“It’s been a three-year ordeal with this dog,” Floers continued. “The long and short of it is that the only way we can solve this problem and keep this from happening again is to spay and neuter animals. I am going to challenge the folks that are on Facebook being critical to help us when we’re up here asking for money for our spay and neuter program.”
O’Bryan said he spent considerable time getting information from multiple sources about the incident and has concluded the city “has used all other available options for the past three years to try to capture that animal … all of them unsuccessful.”
“The problem is not with any particular employee or the department policy,” O’Bryan said. “The root of the problem lies with responsible animal ownership and public policy beginning with this City Council. I want to urge everybody to join us in working together to raise public awareness and to work with the City Council to adopt good policies that will address the problem of animal population control.”
