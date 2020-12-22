Paris High School senior Tate Lewis has defied many odds, from being born with a heart defect to his latest triumph winning a $125,000 scholarship from Dr Pepper over the weekend.
“I felt great,” he said. “It was definitely the experience of a lifetime and I am truly blessed … You could see the emotion on my face.”
Lewis went up against other seniors from around the nation for the scholarship, first creating a video he submitted to Dr Pepper for a chance at the scholarship, and then making it to the final round where he threw more footballs than anyone in the competition.
“I threw seven in the first round, and in the second round I threw eight,” he said. “I didn’t miss any in the second round.”
The segment was pre-recorded at the Dude Perfect headquarters in Frisco, and contestants had to wait until Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game for the results to be announced. Each contestant was given 30 seconds to toss as many footballs as possible into a giant, inflatable Dr Pepper can.
The money will fully cover his tuition at the University of Texas at Dallas, he said.
“I have to thank God for the opportunity,” Lewis said.
Over 111,000 students applied, he said, and the organizers went through 700 hours of submitted videos to narrow it down to 20. Lewis made it to the top six.
In his video, Lewis explained how he has overcome hypoplastic left heart syndrome, basically he only had half a heart. Five open heart surgeries, a stroke and a collapsed vocal cords haven’t stopped him from challenging himself and pushing forward. He’s even competed in the Texas State High School Golf Championship. Because of outstanding medical debt, the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway contest couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I wanted it for me and my family,” he said.
Lewis’ video also highlighted Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower and the newly painted Dr Pepper mural downtown. In the voiceover, he said he wanted the scholarship so he can study business management and marketing at the University of Texas in Dallas and one day start his own business that will help open doors for others with disabilities.
“Not only have I been through a lot, but it was also to prove to kids with disabilities they can do it,” he said.
During the competition, while throwing the footballs, Lewis said he was wearing his HLH awareness shoes for luck.
“God had a plan for me,” he said.
