RENO – The City Council is scheduled to hear an update from Hayter Engineering on the Standpipe project to discuss an amendment to the animal ordinance at the 6 p.m. meeting Monday in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The council also plans to welcome new and returning council members with a swearing in ceremony and presenting former member James Dority with an appreciation plaque. The new could will then select a mayor pro tem.
Member are also set to allow the city to apply for a grant for park improvements as well as vote on whether or not to buy extra fireworks for the city’s annual Summer Celebration later this month.
The Parks and Trail Committee is looking for council approval on the purchase of an RGB Panel Tree for $10,200.
The council also has plans to appoint members to city commissions and committees at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.