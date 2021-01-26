DEPORT — Water billing was a top concern at a Monday night Deport City Council meeting as council members and Mayor John Mark Francis debated the best way to collect overdue water bills with help from the city’s new attorney, David Hamilton.
Councilor Marilyn Glover shared concerns about the number of past due water bills and frustration with the way the city was handling the notification process for late statements.
City employees have been leaving warning slips on residents’ doors indicating their water will be shut off if their bill isn’t paid, but councilors were in disagreement about the timing of shut offs.
Glover said she would like to see a report detailing all past due bills at each City Council meeting and expressed displeasure about tailoring payment plans to individual residents.
Councilor Craig Folse brought up extenuating circumstances that might cause a resident to fall behind on their water payments, specifically referencing Covid-19.
“In situations like that, you can’t be callous,” Folse said.
Francis said he wants to be understanding, but the city is footing too much of the bill for unpaid water fees.
“I tend to lead towards mercy and grace, but we can’t make money that way,” he said.
Following a discussion with Hamilton, the council agreed to modify the initial water bills so they indicate that payments will be considered past due on the 11th day of the month and that the placement of a red door slip will indicate that a resident has 10 days left to pay their bill before being shut off.
The council voted to accept a bid from Paris-based construction company Ron Doe Homes for the construction of two new HOME Grant houses following a presentation from grant writer Kathy Boyles. Ron Doe has already built three HOME Grant houses in Deport and quoted $689,450 for each of the new homes.
“Their homes are good quality and they’re fast,” councilor Rebecca Crawford said.
Boyles noted that because one of the homes is in a floodplain, that a mitigation process would have to occur prior to construction.
During his report, Francis told the council that since the opening of the new Dollar General store in Deport, sales tax revenue has grown from around $1,200 a month to as high as $8,900. Francis mentioned an inquiry from a Louisiana-based businessman regarding building a Subway restaurant in Deport and encouraged the council to consider drafting a ballot option for a May election that would raise the sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.25%, and the council agreed to have Hamilton draft a ballot measure for review.
Hamilton encouraged the council to get involved in enticing businesses to come to Deport.
“It’s important for you to have someone out there and hustling to get that (business),” he said.
Red River County Sheriff Jim Caldwell was recognized with a plaque for his service to the City of Deport, and he commended the council, saying he and his officers are proud to serve the city that straddles Red River and Lamar counties.
Resident Patrick Watson returned to council with plans for a tiny home on his property on North Jeffus Street. After discussion, councilors granted him an exception for the structure, foregoing a rule that would require the building to be at least 1,000 square feet. Hamilton advised the council that because the city does not have a code enforcement officer, that decisions like these should be made with the council’s discretion.
“There are always exceptions to the rules,” he said. “You guys get to decide when there’s an exception.”
The council voted to employ Kent Wright as a technology assistant for the city with a pay rate of $25 per hour, not to exceed 10 hours per week, and agreed to begin advertising a job posting for a bookkeeper.
